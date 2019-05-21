DressBarn Going Out Of Business, Closing All 650 Stores

DressBarn, the women's clothing chain, is closing all 650 of its stores after being in business for nearly 60 years.

Parent company Ascena Retail Group said it plans to focus on its more profitable brands, such as Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.

DressBarn CFO Steven Taylor said the chain "has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”

The closures won’t take place immediately and the company did not say when the stores are expected to shut down. In the meantime, in-store and online sales will continue, Dressbarn said.

DressBarn said that employees will be updated as decisions are made about when specific stores will close.

DressBarn employs about 6,800 people.

The first DressBarn opened in Fairfield County in February 1962 in Stamford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.