A popular discount supermarket chain is coming to the Hudson Valley.

The new market, Lidl (pronounced Lee-dull), which could open by the end of the year in Rockland County has received Planning Board approval from Orangetown to build in the Tappan Plaza, said Orangetown Supervisor Teresas Kenny.

The German-owned company has also been issued a demolition permit to remove the portion of the building where the former Bon FahyrBuffet/Duke Ocean Grill had been located, Kenny said.

The new building will be constructed as a free-standing building, she added.

"I am hopeful that it opens by the end of the year," Kenny said.

According to the company's website, the store will offer everyday groceries including fresh produce, fish, meat, bakery goods, as well as organic options. About 80 percent of the products offered will be under the Lidl brand.

From time to time, the store, much like Aldi's, will offer items such as tools, toys, and clothing.

The store which was founded in Germany in 1972, opened its US headquarters in Arlington, Virginia in 2015.

Today they have more than 100 stories in nine states across the East Coast.

