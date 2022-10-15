Details Emerge On Alleged Misbehavior By Rockland's Bill Murray On Movie Set

After months of speculation surrounding Bill Murray and his alleged transgression on the set of a new movie with a much younger woman, new details have now come to light.

According to Puck, filming was suspended in April on the film "Being Moral, also starring Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari after a complaint was made against the Hudson Valley resident who lives in Rockland County's Orangetown, for inappropriate behavior.

Sources told Puck that Murray was very friendly with one female production staffer and at one moment when the two were near a bed on the set, Murray started kissing her body and straddling her.

The staffer who said she was "horrified," added she couldn’t move due to his weight and he attempted to kiss her, although they both had masks on, Puck reported.

When the woman later filed a complaint along with another staffer who saw the incident take place, Murray said that he was just being "jestful."

The complaint traveled up the chain of command of Disney which owns Searchlight, the company making the movie, and the production was canceled, Puck added.

Puck reported Murray felt miserable that his co-workers had lost their jobs and set up meditation with the staffer in which he agreed to pay her $100,000 if she agreed to not hold Disney or Searchlight liable. The two came to an agreement and all wanted the movie to continue.

But so far, Disney hasn't greenlighted the project to move forward and it may never happen, according to Puck due to the sensitive nature of the times.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End," which was said to be half-filmed and set to open next year.

