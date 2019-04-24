Contact Us
Daily Voice Comes To Long Island

Daily Voice's coverage area.
Daily Voice's coverage area. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Greetings, Long Island!

Daily Voice, the largest news provider in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange counties in New York, Fairfield County in Connecticut and Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Union and Hudson has launched brand-new Long Island sites covering Nassau and Suffolk counties:

From the coffee shops of Manhasset to the saltwater fishing on Montauk, Daily Voice now has the Island covered. From west to east, and all points in between.

Daily Voice covers community news in a new way. Our mission is to let neighbors know what’s going on in town – as quickly, accurately and enjoyably as possible. We’re here to help build the communities we serve, not snipe at them or knock them down. Daily Voice wants to hear your opinions, not impress you with ours.

Our reporting is up-to-the-minute.

We’ll let you know quickly and dependably – within minutes, if the news is urgent. Visit us on your phone, tablet, or laptop. We’re here 24/7, 365 days a year, even Christmas.

Most important, tell us your news so we can tell your neighbors.

If you have a story idea, suggestion or question, email Daily Voice Managing Director/Content Joe Lombardi at jlombardi@dailyvoice.com.

