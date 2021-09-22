Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eatery Offers People Place To 'Get Their Grub On' At New Rockland Locale
Business

CVS To Hire 25,000 Ahead Of Flu Season In Nationwide One-Day Virtual Event

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
CVS will recruit the candidates for clinical and retail jobs during a national career event on Friday, Sept. 24, the company said in an announcement on Monday, Sept. 20.
CVS will recruit the candidates for clinical and retail jobs during a national career event on Friday, Sept. 24, the company said in an announcement on Monday, Sept. 20. Photo Credit: By WhisperToMe / Wikipedia Commons

CVS Health announced plans to hire another 25,000 employees ahead of flu season.

CVS will recruit candidates for clinical and retail jobs during an online, one-day national career event on Friday, Sept. 24, the company said in an announcement on Monday, Sept. 20.

The new positions will help CVS respond to community needs during flu season and continue to respond to the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, the company said.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy. "But this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates."

Candidates can begin the application process by texting "CVS" to 25000 or visiting the CVS Health Career website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.