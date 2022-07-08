'Cutest' New Sandwich Shop In Area Draws Praise For 'Great' Menu

There's a cute little shop in Westchester that might draw you in for the butcher shop with piles of delicious meats, but the smell of sizzling sandwiches and other delights will have you pulling up a chair for a bite to eat.

And there's plenty to eat at That Family Feeling Shop & Grill in Irvington-on-Hudson, from the family-size Philly sandwiches to the sizzling soups and fresh burgers and salads.

Known around the area as that "cute sandwich shop," That Family Feeling is also known for having the nicest staff and of yeah, great chocolate cake.

Quickly becoming a favorite with foodies and online reviewers, That Family Feeling, offers a host of sandwiches, soups, salads, entrees, and other items that is sure to please every taste.

One Yelper put it this way: "The nicest staff and the cutest sandwich shop. Their BLT is tops," said Alexandra D. "Quality ingredients, definitely add avocado. And it comes loaded with bacon which is always a win. Grab a slice of their must-try chocolate cake. Make sure you visit this spot!"

A glance at online reviews points to favorites such as the beforementioned cheesesteaks, the avocado breakfast sandwiches, stacked-high pastrami sandwiches, wings, BBQ ribs, and yum, potato pancakes.

They also offer ice cream and shakes.

So if you are in the mood for a laid-back meal in a "cute" little shop with good service, give That Family Feeling a try.

The restaurant is located at 100 Main St., in Irvington.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

For take-out, call 914-231-5437 or use GrubHub.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.