COVID-19: Walgreens Adds Instacart Delivery Service Nationwide

With the face of retail shopping forever changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens announced it will be expanding its same-day Instacart delivery service.

Tens of thousands of items are now available through the Instacart service, Walgreens announced, including over-the-counter medications, household, personal care, beauty, and convenience products.

The Instacart service was piloted in Illinois, but it has now spread to most major cities along the East Coast.

As part of the service, customers can place their orders online and have them picked and delivered by Instacart personal shoppers.

To access the Instacart service, Walgreens customers go online to instacart.com/walgreens or click on the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app and then begin shopping by adding items to their virtual cart.

The chosen items can be delivered as quickly as an hour, according to Walgreens.

“Convenience is at the core of what we do, and Walgreens is thrilled to be partnering with Instacart to bring customers a simple and trusted same-day delivery option for the products they need right to their door,” Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens, said in a statement.

“This collaboration builds upon several other recent steps in our digital transformation to deliver health expertise to customers in new channels, which is timely given shifts in customer needs during the pandemic.”

According to Chris Rogers, the vice president of retail for Instacart, said that the new partnership enables customers across the country “an unmatched online assortment of Walgreens items available for same-day delivery.”

“As one of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S., Walgreens is a trusted household brand that people have relied on for more than 100 years,” he stated.

“We’re excited to provide a seamless, safe and reliable experience to Walgreens customers across the country, giving them a new way to have the over-the-counter medications and health products they depend on delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour.”

