North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Trader Joe's Closes Several NY/CT Stores Due To Employees Testing Positive

Joe Lombardi
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Trader Joe's has temporarily closed several more stores for cleaning after workers were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closures include two stores on Long Island and one in Fairfield County.

The Long Island stores are:

Hewlett, 1280 West Broadway: A crew member reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 was last present in the store on Wednesday, April 1, the company said.

Merrick, 1714 Merrick Road: Crew members have tested positive for COVID-19; the latest date on which one of these workers was in the store was Friday, March 27.

The Fairfield County closure is:

Fairfield, 2258 Black Rock Turnpike: A crew member who was diagnosed for COVID-19 was last present in the store on Tuesday, March 31, the company said.

"We have made sure all crew members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities," Trader Joe's said. "While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all crew members for their scheduled shifts.

"While we are working hard to get each store open as soon as possible, we continue to have a good supply of product available in neighboring stores, and encourage you to visit our locations page to find a nearby store ready to welcome you."

