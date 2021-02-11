COVID-19: Target Paying Workers To Get Vaccines

Target has become the latest retail grocer to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccinated.

Target's corporate office said on Wednesday, Feb. 10 that it would provide hourly employees up to four hours of pay (two hours per each vaccine dose) to get vaccinated. The retailer will also arrange for free Lyft rides (up to $15 each way) to get employees to vaccination centers.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” said Target's Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer in a statement. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need."

Target is the latest food market or retailer to provide employees with financial incentives to be vaccinated. Others that are paying include Trader Joe’s, Dollar General, and Aldi, while Instacart is offering grocery deliverers a $25 stipend.

Aldi announced its vaccination intent on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The grocery chain is providing hourly workers with two hours of pay for each of the two necessary vaccine shots. Aldi, which has 2,000 stores in the U.S., also said it would help employees pay for their shots.

“Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S in a statement.

Due to their constant contact with the public, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said grocery store workers should be getting COVID-19 vaccinations in “phase 1B” alongside first responders and other non-healthcare essential workers like teachers and manufacturing employees.

The CDC has recommended three phases of vaccine roll-out: the first doses to health care professionals, group “1A,” then “1B” which includes grocery store workers, and “1C” is for other essential workers like food service, finance, and the media, as well as young adults and children.

Most states are in the 1A phase, while others, including Massachusetts, have moved on to phase 1B, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is tracking the vaccine rollout.

While grocers are encouraging employees to get vaccinated, it is not a requirement.

