North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: Stop & Shop Responds To Social Distancing Concerns About Marty The Robot

Kathy Reakes
Marty Robot
Marty Robot Photo Credit: Stop & Shop

After complaints began rolling in online about "Marty" the robot at Stop & Shop causing crowding at stores during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,  the company is speaking out.

Stop & Shop began using Marty more than a year ago to help identify hazards, such as liquid, powder, and bulk food-items spills, said company spokeswoman Maura O'Brien.

And while one post on the forum Reddit said Marty prevents social distancing, O'Brien said that without the robot, employees would be required to walk the isles of the store on an hourly basis to check for hazards.

"Marty's operation in our stores prevents associates from having to come in contact with customers in doing so - and lets them focus on other tasks like shelf replenishment and cleaning to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers," she said.

If hazards are identified, Marty calls an associate to the area of concern to take corrective action.

"Marty continues to operate in our stores to help make the shopping experience safer for our customers," O'Brien added.

To help ensure customer safety, the company has instituted one-way aisles and occupancy limits to prevent crowding concerns.

In addition, Stop & Shop employees and a third-party cleaning company sanitize all areas of each store throughout the day.

Marty is cleaned by store associates on a regular basis, she added.

