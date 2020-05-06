COVID-19: Some Voice Concerns As Local Malls Plan To Reopen

Simon says ... it’s time to reopen some malls in the region amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Simon Property Group announced this week that Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County will be reopening on Saturday, May 16, the day after the state “unpauses” and begins reopening some non-essential businesses.

Other planned openings in New York include Shops at Nanuet, and The Westchester in White Plains.

In total, nearly two dozen properties in the area are expected to reopen, pending any interference from the state, which has advised a slow, methodical reopening of businesses.

“Shopper response to our reopenings has been very positive,” the company said in a statement, commenting on properties that have opened in other states. "Initial traffic has been better than expected, and at times we have had to limit access to our properties to ensure enthusiastic shoppers adhere to the social distancing standards outlined in our COVID-19 safety protocols.”

In a statement, State Sen. David Carlucci, who represents parts of Rockland and Westchester counties, said that he’s cautioning consumers that Simon may be jumping the gun and it is likely that malls won’t be able to open on May 16.

“We know retail stores are struggling financially with closures due to COVID-19; however, public health is paramount,” he said. “We must follow the science and listen to experts. The Governor has laid out a 4-phase plan for businesses to reopen once counties have met certain criteria.

“As of right now, Westchester, Rockland, and Orange Counties have not met the safety guidelines, which the Governor laid out and I support,” he continued. “I am doubtful malls will be able to reopen on May 16, but I hope in the near future that we can get our economy safely back up and running.”

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt agreed with Carlucci, adding his own statement saying: “We have been in touch with Woodbury Common leadership who clarified and confirmed they will NOT open in violation of NY Pause. They will only open as prescribed by law at the appropriate time.”

According to Simon Properties, “shoppers will be encouraged to take their temperatures and perform health checks prior to visiting our properties and to refrain from visiting the property if they exhibit any flu-like symptoms.

"Anyone exposed to COVID-19 will be expected to remain at home in quarantine until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours and satisfy other CDC requirements.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will allow selected regions to begin opening some non-essential businesses in phases, though they will have to meet certain requirements before being given the green light by the state.

According to state officials, Long Island, New York City, the Mid-Hudson, Capital District, and Western New York were at the highest risk in the state, and businesses there will open later.

“It’s not going to be a statewide thing reopening," Cuomo said. “This state has different regions that are in many different situations than other regions.

"Rather than wait for the whole state to reopen at one time, we’re doing it by region.

“If upstate has to wait for downstate to reopen, they’re going to be waiting a long time, so we’re doing it on a regional basis, and we’re doing it in phases.”

