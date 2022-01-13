COVID-19: Shortages Of Meat, Eggs Could Be Coming, Supermarket CEO Says

A shortage of meat and eggs could impact supermarkets as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause supply chain issues, according to the CEO of a grocery store chain.

John Catsimatidis, the CEO of supermarket chain Gristedes Foods, told Fox News that the Omicron variant is taking a toll on the supply chain.

"What we're seeing the Northeast is price increases," he told the news station. "The prices of eggs are going up, the price of poultry the price of beef, all across the board, because they're supplying the product but increasing the prices to try to control the demand."

The Washington Post reported that grocery stores have struggled to keep shelves stocked due to a number of issues, including the spread of the Omicron variant leading to more employees calling out sick, winter weather delaying deliveries and global supply chain issues.

