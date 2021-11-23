COVID-19: Second Star From Popular TV Show Ousted For Refusing To Get Vaccine

A second actor from a long-running and popular TV show has been fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Steve Burton, one of the stars from the ABC soap opera General Hospital, made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Ingo Rademacher, age 50, another longtime actor on the show, was fired for refusing to comply with the show's vaccine mandate.

The 51-year-old Burton, who has played the character Jason Morgan on the show since 1991, said he applied for medical and religious exemptions, both of which were denied.

He added that he was hurt by the decision, saying he considers it to be an issue of "personal freedom." Burton said he doesn't think people should be fired for deciding not to get the COVID vaccine.

He also said that he will always be grateful for his time on the show and thanked fans.

"I am excited to see what the future brings, and maybe one day if these mandates are lifted I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan," he said. "That would be an honor. And if not, I'm going to take this experience, move forward, and be forever grateful."

