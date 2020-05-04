COVID-19: Retailer J.Crew, With 450 Stores Throughout Nation, Files For Bankruptcy

Amid a plunge in sales during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, specialty retailer J.Crew has filed for bankruptcy.

More Chapter 11 filings across the retail sector are expected in the coming weeks.

J.Crew, which opened its first location in 1989, operates more than 450 stores throughout the United States.

The company J.Crew, which was struggling financially before the pandemic hit, was acquired in 2011 by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners for $3 billion.

J.Crew said in a statement that it has filed a series of customary "first-day" motions with the Bankruptcy Court seeking to maintain its operations during the restructuring process "to help facilitate a smooth transition into Chapter 11."

