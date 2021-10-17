COVID-19: Reporter Leaving Network Due To Company's Vaccine Mandate

A television reporter announced that she is leaving the network after refusing to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a five-minute video posted to Instagram, Allison Williams announced that she will no longer work for ESPN effective next week after her request for an exemption in order to not receive the vaccine was denied by the all-sports network.

She said her desire to have another child is a reason she chose not to get vaccinated, citing experiences women have shared with her about symptoms they attribute to the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the COVID vaccination for everyone ages 12 and older, including those who want to have children.

"Professional medical organizations serving people of reproductive age, including adolescents, emphasize that there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes a loss of fertility," the CDC said.

Williams also said she also disagrees with the decision made by ESPN's parent company, Disney, to implement a companywide vaccine mandate, saying she won't put a paycheck over her principles.

"I've had to really dig deep and analyze my values and my morals, and ultimately I need to put them first," she said.

