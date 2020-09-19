COVID-19: Popular Westchester Eatery Known For Burgers, Shakes Closes

A Westchester burger joint that sold "elevated comfort food" just couldn't cut it in the uncertain dining climate of COVID-19, according to a post announcing its closure on its Facebook page.

"Dexter’s Den has been forced to close and though it was a passionate venture for me personally, it is the right thing to do at this time," wrote the owner of the Irvington restaurant, Emily Fe­li­ciano on Friday, Sept. 4.

The restaurateur asked the community for donations toward the reopening of her second restaurant, Black Cat Cafe, which is "on course to reopen this autumn." In total, she wrote, preparations to open the doors of the second eatery will cost about $16,000.

"Here are some of the battles we face in a post-COVID world," wrote Feliciano. "Upgraded technology expenses, restocking costs, rent arrears payments, utilities arrears, costs associated with new rules and regulations, costs for previously planned upgrades which funds have now evaporated. The café is in need of angel investors and donors."

