COVID-19: Popular Rockland Restaurant Announces Temporary Closure

A longtime favorite Italian restaurant known for its handmade pasta and upscale food has decided to close its doors, at least temporarily.

Rockland County's Oscar's Italian Restaurant, located in Blauvelt, owned by chef Oscar Romano since 2012, will close its doors immediately due to financial stresses from being closed during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Unfortunately, current conditions have made it unrealistic to cover all the expenses necessary to remain open," Romano said.

The chef said he would be reassessing his options and hopes to return in the future.

During the pandemic, the restaurant raised money to help feed frontline workers.

