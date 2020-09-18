Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Business

COVID-19: Popular Rockland Eatery Closes

Christina Coulter
The interior of the now-shutter restaurant.
The interior of the now-shutter restaurant. Photo Credit: @Velonyack

A Zagat-rated Rockland County restaurant closed after 13 years, citing the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Thank you for an amazing 13 years," wrote the owners of Velo Bistro and Wine Bar in Nyack on their Instagram page. "We are heartbroken to have to close our doors due to the pandemic. We will miss you!"

The owners of Velo, a bicycle-themed eatery, also operate another restaurant which will remain open, Bici in Ramsey, New Jersey. 

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice

Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

