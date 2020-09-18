COVID-19: Popular Rockland Eatery Closes

A Zagat-rated Rockland County restaurant closed after 13 years, citing the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you for an amazing 13 years," wrote the owners of Velo Bistro and Wine Bar in Nyack on their Instagram page. "We are heartbroken to have to close our doors due to the pandemic. We will miss you!"

The owners of Velo, a bicycle-themed eatery, also operate another restaurant which will remain open, Bici in Ramsey, New Jersey.

