COVID-19: Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Temporarily Closes After Workers Test Positive

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant has temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Mill House Brewing Company, located in Dutchess County, announced on Thursday, Dec. 23, that it would be closed until at least Wednesday, Dec. 29, and possibly longer depending on what it takes to keep the community and staff safe.

"Being the holiday season, this is the last message we want to put out there, but unfortunately two people on our team tested positive for COVID-19," the announcement reads. "In an abundance of caution we will be closing to allow the rest of our team to get tested, clean our House, and prepare for when we do reopen our doors."

The establishment is located at 289 Mill St. in Poughkeepsie.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.