Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

COVID-19: Popular Area Grocery Store Now Taking Reservations

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
DeCicco & Sons in Somers.
DeCicco & Sons in Somers. Photo Credit: DeCicco & Sons

A popular food market with eight stores in the area is now accepting reservations for shoppers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

DeCicco & Sons is teaming with OpenTable, which typically serves as an online reservation service, to allow area residents the opportunity to make reservations for shopping.

All shoppers have to do is pick a designated time walk in, shop, and walk out with their groceries while safely maintaining proper social distance.

The grocery chain started using the app in its Pelham location last week, expanding the service to stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, and Somers as of Monday, May 11.

By utilizing the app, it is expected to reduce the time customers would have to spend with other shoppers and will force patrons to adhere to social distancing protocols.

According to the company, OpenTable's grocery app can help control crowds and provides a safer option for shoppers, especially those at high risk, to get their groceries without waiting in a crowded line.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.