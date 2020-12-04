Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

COVID-19: Popular Area Food Store Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A popular food store in the area has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Smoke House of the Catskills, a butcher shop and specialty grocery store in Ulster County, located on Route 212 in Saugerties, said it expects to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 10.

"Due to one of our staff members testing positive for COVID-19, we are closing the store for the remainder of the week," the store wrote in a Facebook post. "We will tentatively re-open Thursday, December 10th. We greatly apologize for this inconvenience but we find it incredibly necessary to take the precaution. We will keep you up to date on any changes. Thank you for your continued support. Stay safe & healthy."

