COVID-19: Popular Area Diner Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The Casi's Family Diner will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, after closing due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
A popular area diner temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Casi's Family Diner, a Sullivan County staple located in Libertyville known for its big-portion breakfast and interesting entrees, announced on Saturday, Nov. 14, that it would be closed through the weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"From our part, Casi's family diner and all employees, we very sorry for what’s happening right now," the owners said on Facebook. "We’re sorry for the employee who Is infected, we don’t know how or where they got COVID-19."

The diner said it planned on reopened Monday, Nov. 16 in the post.

The diner is COVID-19 compliant at all times with employees wearing masks and gloves, and following all other safety rules, they added.

The restaurant has been cleaned and sanitized from top to bottom and other employees are being tested.

"Thank you for your support and understanding," the owners said.

