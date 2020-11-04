Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Cases Double In One Month, 'Progress Threatened By National Surge,' Cuomo Says
Business

COVID-19: Pet Valu Closing All US Stores

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Pet Valu
Pet Valu Photo Credit: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Pet Valu is closing all of its stores in the United States starting Thursday, Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, in a press release owners said the economic impact of COVID-19 has forced their decision to close 358 stores across the nation.

There are dozens of Pet Valu retailers located in Connecticut.

Pet Valu Canada will not be affected by the changes, owners said in a press release. The 600 Canda stores and online retail will continue on.

Pet Valu said that all sales will be final starting on Nov. 5 - no refunds or exchanges. People are being encouraged to spend any accumulated loyalty perks or gift cards by Dec. 13.

Pet Valu is a specialty pet shop featuring food, toys, care, and maintenance supplies as well as grooming services in some locations. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.