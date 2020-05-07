COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Becomes First Department Store To File For Bankruptcy During Pandemic

High-end retailer Neiman Marcus became the first department store to file for bankruptcy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The outbreak temporarily forced the closure of all 43 Neiman Marcus stores, as well as the company's Bergdorf Goodman stores and Last Call outlets, in late March.

On Thursday, May 7, the company said in a statement that it has entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors that will allow it to "substantially reduce debt and position the company for long-term growth."

No specific store closures have been announced.

Neiman Marcus, whose headquarters is in Dallas, opened its first store 112 years ago. It now has about 70 stores, including a massive new outlet in the new upscale Hudson Yards development in New York City.

Related stories:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.