Business

COVID-19: Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank To Close Up To 500 Stores

Kristin Palpini
Pictured here: the Enfield Men's Wearhouse. Parent company Tailored Brands have announced a plan to close 500 Men's Wearhouses and Jos. A. Banks nationwide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank will close up to 500 stores and lay off 20 percent of its corporate workforce, the California-based company has announced. 

The company has not announced a timeline for closure.

The continuing negative economic impact of COVID-19 was largely blamed for the decision, according to corporate parent company Tailored Brands President Dinseh Lathi.

Following these changes, the company expects to pay about $6 million in severance pay and other termination costs.

Tailored Brands has an estimated 1,500 stores across all of its brands.

