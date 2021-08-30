COVID-19: McDonald's To Close Indoor Seating Areas In Some Parts Of US

McDonald's is preparing to close its indoor seating areas as cases of the delta variant increase across the United States, according to a new report.

The fast-food chain had previously announced plans to reopen indoor dining in all of its franchises by Labor Day as long as there wasn't a resurgence of COVID-19, after closing it down in 2020, according to a report from Reuters.

The company has now told its locations to close indoor seating areas in places where the virus is spreading quickly.

Reuters reported that McDonald's recommended that restaurants close indoor seating in places where there are more than 250 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a three-week rolling average.

