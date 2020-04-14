COVID-19: Lowe's Giving Workers Pay Raises, Rearranges Stores For Social Distancing

In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in an effort to retain employees and make sure they are safe, Lowe’s has announced it will raise hourly wages while implementing several safety measures.

The salary increase, of $2 per hour, which runs through the month of April, is for all employees including seasonal and part-time workers, said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

“We are continually working on ways to protect and support our associates and our customers during this time when we are all adjusting how we work and live,” said Ellison.

In addition, the store is making masks and gloves available to all employees and will be closing all stores at 7 p.m. daily to ensure additional time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize the stores daily.

All N95 medical masks were placed on a stop-sale and are being donated to hospitals to protect frontline healthcare workers, along with other personal protective equipment for first responders in our communities, Ellison said.

The stores are have also changed layouts to make it easier for shoppers to maintain a 6-foot distance for social distancing and managers can limit the number of customers in a store based on CDC guidelines.

All displays have been removed to make for easier movement and provide space and customized Plexiglass shields have been installed at all points of sale to protect cashiers and customers.

Six-foot distance marks have also been placed on floors.

In March, the company made lump-sum payments to employees ranging from $150 to $300 for unplanned expenses and hardships during the pandemic.

In addition, stores have created pantries in stores so that associates can have access to food while at the store and to take home.

