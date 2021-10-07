COVID-19: Longtime TV News Anchor Loses Job For Refusing To Get Vaccine

A longtime and popular TV news anchor was let go after refusing to comply with a companywide COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Meggan Gray, who worked as a morning news anchor at dual ABC/CBS-affiliated WLOX in Biloxi, Mississippi, said she made the decision not to get vaccinated, despite Gray Television's requirement for employees.

She said she decided not to get vaccinated because she already had COVID-19, along with other "more powerful" reasons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it recommends that people who have had COVID-19 get vaccinated because research hasn't yet shown how long people are protected after they recover, and vaccination helps protect people even if they've already had COVID-19.

The Sun Herald reported that Gray Television said in a statement that its vaccine policy was implemented to ensure a safe working environment, and exceptions were limited to those with "certain medical conditions and or religious objections that can be accommodated."

"Please know, I tried everything possible to keep my job, including offering to be tested on a weekly basis," Meggan Gray said in a Facebook post on Friday, Oct. 1. "My requests were denied."

She said 18 years ago, she got her first job out of college at WLOX, and she has worked as a morning anchor for the station since 2007.

"It hurts saying goodbye; it hurts parting on these terms," she added. "However, I know in my heart it is the right decision for me and my family. I may have lost my job, but I preserved my integrity."

