COVID-19: Hudson Valley Location Of Popular Pizza Chain Closes

Citing the economic impact of COVID-19, a Westchester County location of a popular pizza chain announced its closure this September.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lease challenges with our landlords, we regret to inform you that we have closed this CPK restaurant," the Scarsdale California Pizza Kitchen announced on their website.

The nearest still-open California Pizza Kitchen restaurant is at 7103 80th St. in the Glendale section of Queens.

