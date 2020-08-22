Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Business

COVID-19: Here's How Much Longer Clorox Wipes Will Remain Scarce, Company CEO Says

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The convenient, citrus-smelling product won't be easily accessible until 2021
The convenient, citrus-smelling product won't be easily accessible until 2021 Photo Credit: Amazon

There is no end in sight to the Covid-19-fueled national shortage in Clorox disinfecting wipes--according to company president Linda Rendle, Clorox won't be fully restocked in stores until at least 2021. 

"Given the fact cold and flu (season) sits in the middle of the (fiscal) year, and we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at," Rendle said Monday, Aug. 18 during an earnings call.

Searching the product on Amazon leads buyers to an ominous message: "we don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."

The head of Clorox, Benno Dover, told Reuters reporters that the demand for the product has increased six-fold. The product will still be transported to stores, but executives predict that until next year, they will remain scarce.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.