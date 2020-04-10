COVID-19: Employee At ShopRite In Area Tests Positive

A sixth employee at a ShopRite in the Hudson Valley has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The employee is in Ulster County at the ShopRite location in Ellenville, which remains open.

"The impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community of Ellenville has been felt by us all," the store announced. "Many of us know a friend, family member or co-worker who has been affected.

"The same holds true at ShopRite, where a member of our work family – the associates who provide essential services every day – has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19."

The store outlined steps it has now taken:

Making sure the diagnosed associate is no longer in the workplace

Asking colleagues who may have been in close contact with that person to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days

Implementing deep cleaning procedures including sanitizing all workspaces used by the associate and common areas.

Taking extra steps to deep clean and sanitize food contact surfaces and high-touch areas throughout all our stores while promoting social distancing and putting up Plexiglas shields to provide a measure of protection to our associates and customers.

Four ShopRite stores in Westchester County confirmed employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) late last month.

The stores in Yonkers, New Rochelle, Thornwood (Mount Pleasant) and Bedford Hills remained open.

The first ShopRite employee in the Hudson Valley to test positive was on Monday, March 23 in Dutchess County at the Lagrangeville store.

