COVID-19: CVS Health To Provide Bonuses, Add Benefits, Hire 50K In Response To Pandemic

CVS Health is offering incentives to current employees and plans to bolster its workforce by 50,000 to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Employees at CVS locations across the country will receive bonuses between $150 and $500 for those who assist patients and customers “in this time of unprecedented need.”

The bonuses have been earmarked for pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees.

Additionally, CVS announced it is “embarking on the most ambitious hiring drive in the company's history,” with plans to immediately fill no less than 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions across the country.

In all, major U.S. employers have committed to bringing on more than 815,000 new workers – potentially offsetting some of the anticipated layoffs that are expected in the coming weeks.

"Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they're needed most," CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said. "As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we're taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

In addition to the bonuses, CVS Health said it will be assisting employees with child and elder care needs. They are also providing additional paid sick leave to part-time employees during the duration of the pandemic.

According to Merlo, new employees will become store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.

The company will utilize a technology-enabled hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews, and virtual job tryouts. Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.

Merlo added, ”the health and wellbeing of our colleagues has always come first. We've been working around the clock to increase the availability of supplies and update protocols to ensure our stores are safe for colleagues and customers alike.”

