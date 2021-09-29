COVID-19: Costco Puts New Limits On Purchases Of Toilet Paper, Some Other Items

Costco is set to implement new limits on purchasing products such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

The decision was made in part due to supply chain issues such as truck and driver shortages and shipping delays, according to a report from CNN.

These issues have caused stores to have trouble getting products onto shelves.

CNBC reported that purchasing limitations will be implemented on items including paper towels, toilet paper, bottled water and certain cleaning products.

While last year, Costco and other stores faced product shortages due to pandemic-related panic buying, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti mainly focused on supply chain issues when describing the reasons for the purchasing limits, CNN reported.

