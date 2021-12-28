COVID-19: Broadway Show Cancels Performances After Actor Hugh Jackman Tests Positive

The Broadway show has canceled performances through the end of the year after its star, Hugh Jackman, tested positive for COVID-19.

The leading man of "Music Man" shared the news of his breakthrough case on Twitter Tuesday, Dec. 28: “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”

The musical announced Tuesday on Twitter that all performances are canceled through Saturday, Jan. 1, with the show expected to return to the stage at the Winter Garden Theater on Sunday, Jan. 2. Tickets for the missed shows will be refunded.

The news of the extended show cancellations comes days after his co-star Sutton Foster confirmed she had tested positive for COVID on Christmas Eve.

