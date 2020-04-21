COVID-19: Amazon Warehouse Workers To Stage 'Mass Call Out' For Greater Safety Protections

Hundreds of Amazon employees are planning a “mass call out” by calling in sick this week to protest the company’s response during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At least 300 Amazon employees have pledged to not go into work beginning on Tuesday, April 21, according to worker rights group United for Respect.

“Amazon's response to the coronavirus outbreak has unnecessarily put the lives of Amazon employees at increased risk and exposure," the group wrote online. "There are now over 130 warehouses where employees have contracted COVID-19 (Coronavirus) including some warehouses with over 30 confirmed cases because of Amazon's inaction.

“Nationwide, we have been and will continue to call out sick until Amazon makes the necessary changes to put our health and safety first.”

According to United for Change, Amazon needs to provide greater transparency, sanitation, additional paid sick leave, healthcare for Amazon associates, hazard pay, and additional benefits for employees.

As part of the protest, workers are planning to call out of work “en masse across the country” this week. The protest is reportedly taking place across several days because workers are scheduled to report to their shifts on different days and at various times.

This is the first nationwide protest over Amazon’s handling of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, following multiple walkouts and strikes in New York, Detroit, and other cities.

“Today’s actions show just how dangerous it is to work at Amazon,” the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union wrote in a statement. “Workers have been desperately asking that Amazon do more to protect their health and safety at work. But instead of addressing their concerns, Amazon has instead lashed out at worker leaders. This must stop.

“No worker should be subjected to unsafe conditions at work. And no worker should be retaliated against for standing up for their rights.

"Amazon continues to prioritize maximizing its enormous profits even over its employees’ safety - and that is unacceptable. Enough is enough Amazon. Do right by your workers, your customers, and our communities.”

Amazon initially declined to comment on the walkout.

