COVID-19: Actor Sues ABC After Being Fired From TV Show For Refusing To Get Vaccinated

Nicole Valinote
A screencap from Ingo Rademacher's Instagram video
A screencap from Ingo Rademacher's Instagram video Photo Credit: @ingorademacher / Instagram

A longtime actor on the show General Hospital is suing ABC after he was fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new report.

Ingo Rademacher is suing the network, saying ABC would not accommodate his religious objections to getting vaccinated, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

Rademacher discussed his departure from the show in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 5.

"I think we all need to fight this because I don't believe in vaccine mandates. Obviously, you already know that," he said. "I do not agree with corporations ever, ever being able to mandate a vaccine to keep your job, to keep your livelihood."

The actor played Jasper "Jax" Jacks on the long-running soap opera for 25 years. 

His firing was announced in November.

Fellow castmate Steve Burton, who had played the character Jason Morgan on the show since 1991, was also fired in November for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate. 

Burton said his requests for religious and medical exemptions were denied. 

