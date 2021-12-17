Closure By Company In Hudson Valley To Result In 72 Layoffs

Dozens of employees at a Hudson Valley company will be out of a job as the plant plans to move its operations out of state within the next two years.

In Putnam County, Carmel-based Silarx Pharmaceuticals, which has been a fixture in the region for more than six years, filed papers with the state with the intention to transfer production to a facility in Indiana.

The move will result in layoffs for all 72 of the pharmaceutical company’s employees, who are expected to be let go between March 2022 and June 2023, when it plans to move out of the Hudson Valley.

Silarx Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1987 and moved into its expansive 110,000-square-foot plant on Route 35 in Carmel in 2015, when it was acquired by the Lannett Company.

The facility is expected to close for good in June 2023 when Silarx joins its sister company Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals in Seymour, Indiana.

“Having invested time and resources in evaluating a number of potential acquisitions, we are extremely pleased that Silarx is now part of our company,” Lannett CEO Arthur Bedrosian said at the time of the acquisition. "Today, we are a larger, more diverse, and more capable organization.”

