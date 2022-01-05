Classic BlackBerry Devices Stop Working Normally

Old school BlackBerry phones have officially become bricks for some users.

Legacy services for BlackBerry devices ceased this week on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as the company ceased normal services for some classic devices.

According to the company, any device running classic BlackBerry software “will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.”

BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry Playbook OS 2.1 and earlier will all be affected.

However, the company noted, its Android-based smartphones, however, "will continue to function normally."

The software shutdown was announced last fall, but users were reminded over the winter of the Jan. 4 end date.

