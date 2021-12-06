Chris Cuomo Out Of Another Job After Sexual Misconduct Claim Amid Report He Plans To Sue CNN

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is now out of another job following the fallout of an investigation that found he helped use some of his sources to navigate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal and amid a sexual misconduct accusation against himself.

Cuomo, who was indefinitely suspended by CNN last week and then fired days later, announced that he will also be leaving his SiriusXM radio show, on the same day a former ABC colleague filled in for him during the day's program.

Meanwhile, Cuomo has reportedly hired lawyers and is preparing to file a lawsuit against CNN to ensure he is paid the $6 million annually that his contract ensured before his contentious ousting from the network, which doesn’t intend to honor it, according to the New York Post, citing sources.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, a spokesperson for Cuomo told the Wall Street Journal that CNN President Jeff Zucker knew “about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother,” adding, “There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest.”

CNN has reportedly called the claims “absurd” and “patently untrue.”

Cuomo, age 51, announced on Monday, Dec. 6 that he was taking another undetermined amount of time off from SiriusXM.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard," he posted on Twitter. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult.

“So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show,” Cuomo continued. “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.

“I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal - but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

Cuomo was suspended and then fired by CNN after it was revealed he had coordinated with top aides to his brother to find out information about women who were talking to journalists or considering coming forward with accusations against the then-governor.

Before he had been fired and during his radio show last week, Cuomo called his suspension from CNN "embarrassing."

“But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it," he said. "It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this any more than that.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.