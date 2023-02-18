Chocolate Candies Sold At Target Recalled Over Possible Allergen

A brand of chocolate candies is being voluntarily recalled over concerns they may contain an undeclared tree nut.

Silvestri Sweets is recalling its 8-ounce bags of Favorite Day branded Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils, according to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled candies were sold nationwide at Target stores.

Affected products are packed in standing pouch bags with a lot number 33822 and a best-by date of 07 DEC 2023, which are printed on the back underneath the UPC code.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after it was discovered that some products containing tree nuts may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts. Company officials blamed the error on a “temporary breakdown” in its packaging process.

As of Friday, no illnesses had been tied to the recall.

Consumers who purchased the candies were advised to contact Target’s guest relations department at 1-800-440-0680 for a refund.

