Chevy Will Spend $1B On Expanded Recall, Report Says

Nicole Valinote

Photo of a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV that caught fire on July 1, according to Vermont State Police.
Photo of a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV that caught fire on July 1, according to Vermont State Police. Photo Credit: Vermont State Police

General Motors announced it is recalling more of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in an expansion that is expected to cost the company another $1 billion, according to a report from CNBC

The company made the announcement on Friday, Aug. 20, saying it is expanding the recall to include 2017-2022 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles due to the risk that the high-voltage battery packs could catch fire.

This means the recall now covers all Bolt vehicles, including vehicles that received a repair from an earlier recall.

CNBC reported that the expansion brings the total cost that GM is expected to pay to replace the battery modules to $1.8 billion.

GM is advising Bolt vehicle owners to park their cars outside, away from structures. The company also said the cars should not be charged overnight.

Learn more about the recall here.

