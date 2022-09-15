Contact Us
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In Hudson Valley

Celebrity chef David Burke is opening a restaurant in Westchester County. Photo Credit: Chef David Burke

Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant.

Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.

The 7,900-foot restaurant will seat 200 in the space that once housed BLT steakhouse.

The modern steakhouse with an Asian flair offering sushi and other Asian-inspired items is named after a painting he purchased of a red horse at the beginning of the pandemic.

Burke also owns Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side, and others in Saudi Arabia, on Long Island, and in North Carolina.

