CBS Pulls 'FBI' Season Finale Filmed In Region After Mass School Shooting

CBS pulled the season finale of the popular TV series "FBI," which was filmed in New York after the tragic mass shooting in Texas.

The episode, which was produced in Yonkers, that was set to air on Tuesday, May 24, was titled “Prodigal Son,” but network officials felt it hit too close because it deals with the unit preventing a school shooting, reported Deadline.

The episode reportedly has the team investigating a robbery of automatic weapons for killers, who plan to use them at a school.

The change came after a teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In its place, CBS aired a rerun of the season’s 12th episode, which originally aired in February, Deadline reported.

The change did not affect the franchise's other two shows, "FBI: Most Wanted" or "FBI: International," which had their season finales on the same night.

Click here to read the entire Deadline story.

