Café In Area 'Closed Until Further Notice'

A Hudson Valley café has temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

Frida's Bakery & Café, located in Ulster County, announced on Saturday, Jan. 1, that it would be closed until further notice.

The business is located at 26 Main St. in Milton.

"We are so grateful for the patience and support our patrons have shown us during these difficult times," the business said in a Facebook post. "We look forward to reopening Frida's when we are able to provide stellar service and great food. Updates regarding our reopening will be posted on our Facebook and Instagram. Happy New Year!"

The owners added that they are accepting new applications for all positions.

