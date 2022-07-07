Bumble Bee Recalls Smoked Clams Due To Detectable Levels Of Chemicals

Bumble Bee Foods has recalled a smoked clams product that was found to have detectable levels of long-lasting chemicals that have been linked to harmful health effects.

The company recalled certain cans of its Bumble Bee Smoked Clams after Food & Drug Administration testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in product samples, according to an announcement on the FDA's website on Wednesday, July 6.

The recall applies to 3.75 cans with the UPC Label 8660075234 which came from a third-party manufacturer in China, the company said.

The products were distributed in a limited number of stores across the United States.

PFAS are human-made chemicals used in a range of products that don't easily break down.

According to the announcement, some studies have shown associations between PFAS exposure and health outcomes such as a decrease in immune response, change in liver function, increases in certain types of cancer, and more.

The company said there have been no reports of illnesses linked with the recalled product.

Bumble Bee Foods said people who bought the recalled products should discard them.

Questions about reimbursement can be directed to Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs at 1-888-295-3627, the company said.

