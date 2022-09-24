Brand-New Shop In Hudson Valley Offers Bubble Tea, Wide Variety Of Other Offerings

Need a new spot to get your bubble tea fix taken care of?

If so, a new shop in Northern Westchester County may be just the place.

The shop, Pick Up Bubble Tea in Mount Kisco, located at 18 S Moger Ave., is complete with sparkling drinks of all colors, yummy smells, and even yummier glasses of bubble tea, according to local foodies and Yelpers.

Don't know what bubble tea is? Here's a quick rundown: Bubble tea is an international drink that originates from Taiwan, most say it was developed in the 1980s, that is made from tea, milk, fruits, and sugar, plenty of sugar, tapioca, and other good stuff.

It's meant to make your mouth happy, and good bubble tea will do just that.

At Pick Up Bubble Tea in Mount Kisco, which opened in August, you'll find a sparkling white theme with plenty of color being added via the drinks.

One of the most important items in bubble tea, or "boba," is the "pearls" typically made from brown sugar and tapioca that offer a nice surprise and texture to the drinks when you sink your teeth into one.

Just so you know before you go, the larger "pearls" are from China, and the smaller, more authentic pearls, are from Taiwan.

Here's what a Yelper had to say about their visit to Pick Up: "I was craving bubble tea, so I decided to try this new spot. It's so good, 10/10. I love how they have the option for you to choose how sweet you'd like your drink. Also, love how they have an option for oat milk, Will be coming here more often :)"

Some unusual selections from Pick Up include the Taro Smoothie, hint, you have to love taro root to love this one, Jasmine Green Milk Tea, Honeydew Creamy Iced, and the more traditional Thai Tea.

But's those are just a fraction of the teas, iced drinks, and smoothies offered at Pick Up.

