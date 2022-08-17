Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Brand-New Girl Scout Cookie Set To Launch: Here's What It Looks, Tastes Like

Michael Mashburn
The new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie will be available in 2023. Photo Credit: girlscouts.org

Girl Scout cookie season may be several months away, but excitement is already building over the newest addition to the cookie lineup.

Starting in 2023, Girl Scouts of the USA announced it will offer the Raspberry Rally as an online-exclusive cookie.

“This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating is sure to become a new favorite,” the organization said.

“Some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.”

Girl Scouts said selling the new cookie solely online will help young scouts hone their ecommerce business skills, and will also be more convenient for customers.

The Raspberry Rally is the 13th cookie in the current lineup. It joins last year’s Adventurefuls and Toast-Yay! options, along with classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils. 

Proceeds from cookie sales help support local council and Girl Scout troops, including enrichment programs, camping, and financial aid, the organization said.

Cookie connoisseurs can snatch up the new Raspberry Rally across the US starting in January 2023. 

