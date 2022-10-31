Contact Us
Brand-New Bake Shop Open For Business In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
A new cookie and bake shop has opened in Westchester County.
A new Westchester County bake shop specializing in custom cookies has opened its doors to customers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. 

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Steph's Cookie Bakeshop, located in Mamaroneck at 605 East Boston Post Rd. (Route 1), celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, giveaways, and face painting, according to a post from the store. 

The shop sells cookies of all sizes with decorative frosting, and also makes custom cookies with personalized decorations, according to the store's website. 

The cookie shop was started by Stephanie Broderick, a former New York City pastry cook.

"Words can not express how thankful I am to everyone who made this happen and came out to support me," Broderick said of the store's opening in a post. 

