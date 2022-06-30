Bed Bath & Beyond Accused Of Scaling Back AC In Stores Amid Drop In Sales

Bed Bath & Beyond is being accused of cutting air conditioning in its stores in an attempt to lower company expenses, according to a new report from CNN.

The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, June 28, that Bank of America conducted store visits and found that the stores are cutting the AC to try to recover for lower sales.

Representatives for Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that "... no Bed Bath & Beyond stores were directed to adjust their air conditioning and there have been no corporate policy changes in regard to utilities usage."

CNN reported that the analysts from Bank of America also found that labor hours had been cut and store operating hours have been reduced at some locations.

Read the full report from CNN here.

