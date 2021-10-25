Australian-Inspired Coffee Chain To Open New Hudson Valley Location

A new Australian-inspired café is set to open this week in the area.

The first day of business for Bluestone Lane's new Northern Westchester locale will be on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to representatives.

The new café location is at 575 Main St. in Armonk.

The chain also operates a Bluestone Lane café in The Westchester Mall in White Plains, but this will be the company's first standalone café in Westchester County, and it will have more space and a full menu.

Menu offerings include a variety of espresso beverages, along with cold brew coffee and sweet beverages such as the "Aussie Iced Chocolate," made with vanilla ice cream and cocoa.

Bluestone Lane also serves brunch and lunch dishes, including sandwiches, salads and avocado toast.

Representatives said the new café will feature 60 seats for couples, along with booth seating for larger groups and coffee bar stools.

Owners are also planning to open outdoor seating in the spring of 2022, which will accommodate about 40 more seats.

The hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

